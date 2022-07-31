×

Opinion / Columnists

AYABONGA CAWE: Bus subsidies unable to save commuters and operators from a bumpy ride

31 July 2022 - 16:09

The prices of food, credit and transport have, unsurprisingly, followed the soaring oil price. Commuters who use subsidised passenger bus services operated by Putco are in for a second fare increase of the year, this time by an eye-watering 19% after an 8% increase earlier in the year.  

“The trip from Soweto to Fourways is currently R258 per week,” said Mandla Cebekhulu of the Batho Pele Soweto Commuters Forum on MetroFMTalk last week. “It is now going to be R307 per week, and the monthly coupon was R1,078; it will now rise to R1,283.”..

