×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Energy

Higher fuel prices boost Sasol as it beats sales guidance

Chemicals and energy group says it benefited from improved demand in its year to end-June, but expects more volatility

BL Premium
25 July 2022 - 09:37 Karl Gernetzky

Chemicals and energy group Sasol says improved demand and operational improvements helped it beat its guidance for liquid fuel sales in its 2022 year, but it has recently seen some tapering off in demand amid record prices at the pump.

In a production update for its year to end-June, the group said it sold 55.2-million barrels of liquid fuels, having guided as much as 54-million, also benefiting from improved performance at its Secunda operation during its second half...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.