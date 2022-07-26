×

Economy

TRANSPORT

Tyre importers up in arms as local producers ask for protection

Tyres are the third-biggest cost driver in transport after wages and fuel

BL Premium
26 July 2022 - 15:58 Bekezela Phakathi
UPDATED 26 July 2022 - 23:12

Tyre importers and transport industry players want the government to slam the brakes on what they term a bizarre application by local manufacturers for anti-dumping duties on various categories of Chinese tyres, saying the tariffs could drive up the cost of tyres by as much as 41%.

Tyres are the third-biggest cost driver in transport after wages and fuel, and any cost increase could have a devastating effect across the economy at a time when many consumers are under the cosh as fuel prices, inflation and interest rates continue to surge...

