Tyre importers and transport industry players want the government to slam the brakes on what they term a bizarre application by local manufacturers for anti-dumping duties on various categories of Chinese tyres, saying the tariffs could drive up the cost of tyres by as much as 41%.
Tyres are the third-biggest cost driver in transport after wages and fuel, and any cost increase could have a devastating effect across the economy at a time when many consumers are under the cosh as fuel prices, inflation and interest rates continue to surge...
TRANSPORT
Tyre importers up in arms as local producers ask for protection
Tyres are the third-biggest cost driver in transport after wages and fuel
