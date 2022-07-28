×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

SA producer inflation may be nearing peak, say economists

PPI indicates rising input costs for factories, which are then passed on to retailers and consumers

BL Premium
28 July 2022 - 12:31 Andries Mahlangu
UPDATED 28 July 2022 - 20:11

Producer inflation accelerated to a record high in June, and may be close to the peak in the current cycle due to the moderation in international oil prices as well as soft commodity markets.

“We are very close to the peak in the high inflation cycle. Obviously it will take a while before we start to see the moderation in prices feed through to data,” Stanlib economist Kevin Lings said on Thursday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.