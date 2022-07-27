×

Why the price cap on 93 petrol won’t really save you money

Price war, what price war? Fuel Retailers Association pours cold water on the prospect

27 July 2022 - 13:11

Motorists expecting a price war at petrol stations after government proposed a new price cap on 93 unleaded will be disappointed, as there won’t be significant savings available.

So says Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association (FRA), who believes that though drivers will be able to shop around for better prices, they could only expect very marginal discounts as petrol stations have small profit margins to play with...

