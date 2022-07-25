×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Taming inflation — 75 basis points at a time

BL Premium
25 July 2022 - 14:28

Coming on top of rampant food and fuel price inflation, the SA Reserve Bank’s 75-basis-point interest rate hike last week will curb consumers’ discretionary spending and further dampen growth. But it was still the right move.

Instead of blaming the Bank for doing its utmost to rein in inflation, South Africans should be calling out Russia for invading Ukraine (the cause of runaway food and fuel prices) and the ANC for ruining Eskom (the cause of exorbitant tariff hikes and load-shedding)...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.