Coming on top of rampant food and fuel price inflation, the SA Reserve Bank’s 75-basis-point interest rate hike last week will curb consumers’ discretionary spending and further dampen growth. But it was still the right move.
Instead of blaming the Bank for doing its utmost to rein in inflation, South Africans should be calling out Russia for invading Ukraine (the cause of runaway food and fuel prices) and the ANC for ruining Eskom (the cause of exorbitant tariff hikes and load-shedding)...
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Taming inflation — 75 basis points at a time
