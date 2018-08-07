EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Wall Street Journal warns that Cyril Ramaphosa is another Robert Mugabe
But this is not nearly as bad as the late apartheid-proponent Magnus Malan, being described as a ‘vile, venal enemy of the people’
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
The ANC mandated the department of rural development to select 139 "expropriation targets" (aka guinea pigs) to test the Constitution.
A clause in the US’s African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) requires participating countries to respect private property rights.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
"Snatching private property is about as destructive a policy as there is," The Wall Street Journal warns President Cyril Ramaphosa.
"What is a paedophile?" was apartheid strongman Magnus Malan’s response to journalist Chris Steyn when she confronted him with the allegations presented in her book, The Lost Boys of Bird Island, co-written with former police detective Mark Minnie.
Chris Barron pointed out when he wrote Magnus Malan’s obituary seven years ago, his "total onslaught" strategy provided a cover for the National Party to preside over a system of corruption on a truly epic scale.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Postponement of a related party transaction between Iqbal Survé’s African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI) and recently listed Ayo Technology Solutions saw the share prices of both companies fall sharply on Monday. Suspiciously, both share prices fell before the news was made public.
The Southern African representative of Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza, Taste Holdings, is doing a "deep dive" into its economic model.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Very Visual
Graph of the day
The Turkish lira suffered its biggest daily fall in nearly 10 years on Monday as investors eyed growing tensions between Turkey and the US.
