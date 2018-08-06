National

Government identifies 139 farms to be expropriation ‘guinea pigs’

06 August 2018 - 13:50 Staff Writer
The state has identified 139 farms as "guinea pigs" for land expropriation without compensation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week that the ANC would seek to amend the constitution to ensure that expropriation without compensation was allowed.

The Sunday Times reported that party insiders gave details of the appropriation scheme, saying the steps that would be taken would be:

• Drafting a land records bill aimed at documenting all landowners, both formal and informal, and ensuring security of tenure;

• Drafting a redistribution bill that would provide a framework for deciding who gets priority access to land once the reform programme rolls out; and

• Amending the Interim Protection of Informal Land Rights Act to recognise those who have lived on a property for three years or more as de facto owners who cannot be dispossessed without their consent.

Party members at the lekgotla are said to have wanted the process of passing and implementing the Expropriation Bill expedited.

Once section 25 of the constitution has been amended, the bill can be changed to allow for expropriation without compensation, effectively doing away with the willing buyer, willing seller principle.

The article quoted national executive committee member Ronald Lamola saying the department of rural development had selected 139 "expropriation targets" after the ANC mandated it to test the constitution.

