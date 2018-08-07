Magnus Malan: Vile, venal enemy of the people
'He used military helicopters and other equipment to go on fishing trips with fellow cabinet minister John Wiley and a mutual business friend, Dave Allen, to Bird Island near Port Elizabeth'
He regarded the resources of the SADF as his to dispose of as and when he liked.
He arranged for a Puma helicopter to pick him and his sons up and fly them to Namibia for a spot of hunting. He used military helicopters and other equipment to go on fishing trips with fellow cabinet minister John Wiley and a mutual business friend, Dave Allen, to Bird Island near Port Elizabeth.
Two coloured boys were said to have been sexually assaulted on one of these trips. In 1987, Allen was arrested for paedophilia and committed suicide. Wiley shot himself soon after.
