JUSTICE MALALA: The sad truth? Cyril Ramaphosa is terribly afraid of Julius Malema
'On Tuesday Ramaphosa took a leaf out of the terminally incompetent and spectacularly corrupt Jacob Zuma’s book and made a startling late-night announcement'
EXTRACT
The ANC’s two leading speakers on the issue, Ronald Lamola and Jeremy Cronin, had announced that the party would put forward test cases to see whether they can expropriate without compensation in cases where it was necessary. Nothing about amending the Constitution.
This narrative resonated with many: why fiddle with the Constitution when you can, if you passed the Expropriation Bill and the Land Restitution Bill, achieve exactly the same ends? Why introduce so much uncertainty into the system when, firstly, the culprit on the issue of land reform in SA was not the constitution but in fact the ANC’s own lack of political will, incompetence and corruption for the failures to implement what is already policy?
