Investors are digesting earnings reports and cooling inflation in the US, but analysts are cautioning that risks remain
Eskom is collapsing, it has no plan, no leadership, and the Guptas are partly to blame
Lack of strong guidance and political will have worsened corruption and the descent into lawlessness
Plans based on allocations from the National Treasury
The contract extends an agreement with Maitland International, an SA-founded firm bought out in January
While SA’s deep and liquid capital markets cushion it to some extent, capital flows to the region could stop if global conditions worsen
Opportunities in energy lie in a two-pronged approach amid expectations of prices remaining high
More care must be taken in scheduling games in the Champions Cup and URC
Young people may live digitally but it appears they are interested in exercise
There is a fundamental misunderstanding of Eskom’s debt. We hear and read regularly that “municipalities” owe Eskom R50bn, and that this number is surging. The misunderstanding is what municipalities are. To Eskom, they are a category of customer (it’s called “distribution” in its annual report).
“Municipalities” is its biggest customer category by a long shot, twice as big in terms of electricity sold than its next biggest customer category, industry, consuming about 10% more than mining and industry combined. But in reality, “municipalities” are 256 separate local governments, about 160 of which are licensed electricity distributors. ..
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
KEVIN FOSTER: Municipalities central to Eskom’s debt and just energy transition
Power utility’s woes mainly involve a handful of its local government customers
There is a fundamental misunderstanding of Eskom’s debt. We hear and read regularly that “municipalities” owe Eskom R50bn, and that this number is surging. The misunderstanding is what municipalities are. To Eskom, they are a category of customer (it’s called “distribution” in its annual report).
“Municipalities” is its biggest customer category by a long shot, twice as big in terms of electricity sold than its next biggest customer category, industry, consuming about 10% more than mining and industry combined. But in reality, “municipalities” are 256 separate local governments, about 160 of which are licensed electricity distributors. ..
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.