Chronic underinvestment in South Africa's PGM industry means the sector's now embroiled in an urgent game of (expensive) catch-up, while likely demand is anyone's guess
Research from SBG Securities says major banks could end up big winners from the power crisis as the sprint to solar accelerates
Air agencies spend lavishly on working accommodations
Here are the real reasons behind SA’s incredible shrinking stock exchange. But, fortunately, experts have some workable ideas about how to reverse the drain ...
When the TRC called on the mining industry to account for its role in apartheid, Anglo American — as exemplar of the sector — was in the firing line
May 2000 probably marked the high point of South Africa’s new democratic dispensation. That was when the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) was implemented. As Ismail Momoniat told members of the finance select committee at the time, the intent was that accounting officers (in the public sector) take full responsibility for transactions authorised by them so as to maintain accountability at all levels.
It was an ambitious, advanced piece of legislation based on concepts developed in Canada and New Zealand. It represented the hopes and dreams of an entirely new form of government. For many of our new leaders, this was the embodiment of what they had fought for and it seemed not to matter that rolling it out would be tough...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ANN CROTTY: Shades of grey in Eskom’s dodge
The power utility’s PFMA exemption sparked outrage, but there was some logic to it
May 2000 probably marked the high point of South Africa’s new democratic dispensation. That was when the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) was implemented. As Ismail Momoniat told members of the finance select committee at the time, the intent was that accounting officers (in the public sector) take full responsibility for transactions authorised by them so as to maintain accountability at all levels.
It was an ambitious, advanced piece of legislation based on concepts developed in Canada and New Zealand. It represented the hopes and dreams of an entirely new form of government. For many of our new leaders, this was the embodiment of what they had fought for and it seemed not to matter that rolling it out would be tough...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.