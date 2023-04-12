Opinion / Columnists

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Stick to the plan because loose lips sink markets

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa makes the government’s story on Eskom and budgets more incoherent

12 April 2023 - 05:00 Jabulani Sikhakhane

The worst a country in deep fiscal and economic crisis can do is not get its story right, or have lots of cabinet ministers with loose lips sowing confusion. But that’s where SA is at present. A good example of this is what cabinet ministers and the president have been saying about Eskom, that troubled utility.

After long delays finance minister Enoch Godongwana tabled a R254bn debt rescue plan for Eskom in February. Hardly two months later, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s electricity tsar, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has put out another proposal that seems to go in a different direction. ..

