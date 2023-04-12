Government must spend to fix load-shedding, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says

Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth
Article reports that spaza shops employ 2.6-million people, which is 16% of total employment
The Tshwane metro is not looking at replacing the broken pylons with latticework pylons as those could take three to four months to build
ActionSA’s Funzi Ngobeni says the party will submit a motion of no confidence in Thapelo Amad‚ labelling him a ‘puppet mayor’
Spate of CEO and CFO departures lays bare tension between executives and boards
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has called for sweeping reforms to macroeconomic policies to boost economic growth and lessen exchange rate volatility and sovereign risk.
Pushed by retreating foreign shareholders and power cuts, the group is venturing into unfamiliar territory
Taliban to build anti-aircraft capacity and increase military personnel by one-third
Nicky Henderson’s star performer will try to make it seven wins running
Two techniques are being tested, with sensors used either in the car or on the railroad track
SA should not shy away from spending to fix the power crisis, its electricity minister said before a cabinet decision later in April on his proposals to end the worst power blackouts on record.
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, appointed in March last month to the newly created role, was speaking in an interview less than two months after the Treasury granted Eskom R254bn of debt relief over the next three years.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government has made repeated attempts to improve power availability but has failed to make progress.
Ramokgopa’s appointment is the latest effort to make a breakthrough before national elections in 2024 at which the ANC faces the prospect of losing its parliamentary majority for the first time since the end of apartheid.
Ramokgopa said he thought focusing on improving the performance of Eskom's ailing coal-fired generation plants was the best opportunity to lower the intensity of power outages. But he said other interventions were needed, including investing in the capacity of the national grid and maintaining large outlays on diesel for Eskom's emergency open-cycle gas turbines.
“Continued high levels of load-shedding penalise the SA economy and causes untold injury to the poor and our ability to attract investment,” he said.
If SA borrowing costs had to rise to fund diesel purchases then that was a necessary trade-off given the effect outages were having on unemployment and growth prospects.
“I am presenting to cabinet and they will make that determination [on how to address the power crisis] at the end of the month.”
Ramokgopa said grid constraints meant some renewable energy projects that had already been built were being throttled and new projects were being jeopardised.
He said another set of interventions cabinet would consider included Eskom investing more in the coal mines it buys from to ensure better quality supplies and allowing Eskom to buy directly from original equipment manufacturers rather than from intermediaries.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Government must spend to fix load-shedding, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says
If borrowing costs have to rise to fund diesel purchases, then that is a necessary trade-off
SA should not shy away from spending to fix the power crisis, its electricity minister said before a cabinet decision later in April on his proposals to end the worst power blackouts on record.
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, appointed in March last month to the newly created role, was speaking in an interview less than two months after the Treasury granted Eskom R254bn of debt relief over the next three years.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government has made repeated attempts to improve power availability but has failed to make progress.
Ramokgopa’s appointment is the latest effort to make a breakthrough before national elections in 2024 at which the ANC faces the prospect of losing its parliamentary majority for the first time since the end of apartheid.
Ramokgopa said he thought focusing on improving the performance of Eskom's ailing coal-fired generation plants was the best opportunity to lower the intensity of power outages. But he said other interventions were needed, including investing in the capacity of the national grid and maintaining large outlays on diesel for Eskom's emergency open-cycle gas turbines.
“Continued high levels of load-shedding penalise the SA economy and causes untold injury to the poor and our ability to attract investment,” he said.
If SA borrowing costs had to rise to fund diesel purchases then that was a necessary trade-off given the effect outages were having on unemployment and growth prospects.
“I am presenting to cabinet and they will make that determination [on how to address the power crisis] at the end of the month.”
Ramokgopa said grid constraints meant some renewable energy projects that had already been built were being throttled and new projects were being jeopardised.
He said another set of interventions cabinet would consider included Eskom investing more in the coal mines it buys from to ensure better quality supplies and allowing Eskom to buy directly from original equipment manufacturers rather than from intermediaries.
Reuters
Ramokgopa and Gordhan at odds over future of Eskom’s ageing coal plants
The state of disaster that wasn’t: electricity crisis measures were ‘already in place’
Final nods for Eskom transmission firm in the next few weeks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Stick to the plan because loose lips sink markets
Ramaphosa faces uphill task in last leg of investment drive
Fiscus must refurbish Eskom plants, electricity minister says
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.