Government must spend to fix load-shedding, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says

If borrowing costs have to rise to fund diesel purchases, then that is a necessary trade-off

12 April 2023 - 10:12 Kopano Gumbi and Bhargav Acharya
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
SA should not shy away from spending to fix the power crisis, its electricity minister said before a cabinet decision later in April on his proposals to end the worst power blackouts on record.

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, appointed in March last month to the newly created role, was speaking in an interview less than two months after the Treasury granted Eskom R254bn of debt relief over the next three years.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government has made repeated attempts to improve power availability but has failed to make progress.

Ramokgopa’s appointment is the latest effort to make a breakthrough before national elections in 2024 at which the ANC faces the prospect of losing its parliamentary majority for the first time since the end of apartheid.

Ramokgopa said he thought focusing on improving the performance of Eskom's ailing coal-fired generation plants was the best opportunity to lower the intensity of power outages. But he said other interventions were needed, including investing in the capacity of the national grid and maintaining large outlays on diesel for Eskom's emergency open-cycle gas turbines.

“Continued high levels of load-shedding penalise the SA economy and causes untold injury to the poor and our ability to attract investment,” he said.

If SA borrowing costs had to rise to fund diesel purchases then that was a necessary trade-off given the effect outages were having on unemployment and growth prospects.

“I am presenting to cabinet and they will make that determination [on how to address the power crisis] at the end of the month.”

Ramokgopa said grid constraints meant some renewable energy projects that had already been built were being throttled and new projects were being jeopardised.

He said another set of interventions cabinet would consider included Eskom investing more in the coal mines it buys from to ensure better quality supplies and allowing Eskom to buy directly from original equipment manufacturers rather than from intermediaries.

Reuters

Ramokgopa and Gordhan at odds over future of Eskom’s ageing coal plants

Key to the difference of views is whether to invest more in the old plants to extend their lifespans
1 day ago

The state of disaster that wasn’t: electricity crisis measures were ‘already in place’

Government calls immediate end to national state of disaster after less than two months in win for civil society
1 week ago

Final nods for Eskom transmission firm in the next few weeks

New arm will help improve utility’s outlook next year as it heads for expected R32bn pretax loss
1 week ago
