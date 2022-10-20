Asian shares fell to their lowest since April 2020 as risk appetite among investors faded
The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, along with its global peers, amid the fear of a global slowdown, while concern over China’s economic outlook and a rise in Covid cases is also weighing on investor sentiment.
Stocks weakened further during the US session after further signs the US Federal Reserve will remain hawkish. Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari said he does not expect the central bank to stop raising rates if no progress is made with core consumer inflation. He also noted that he sees little evidence that the labour market is softening or that core inflation has peaked. ..
JSE weaker as Fed’s hawkish stance weighs on sentiment
Local bourse follows global peers lower amid fear of global slowdown and worry about China’s economic outlook
