National

Decisive first move against Jooste ‘great for SA’

Assets include his Lanzerac wine farm, luxury vehicles, his home in Hermanus and his wife’s jewellery

18 October 2022 - 19:42 Katharine Child
UPDATED 18 October 2022 - 22:54

In the first move against former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste by the authorities, five years after the retailer imploded, the Reserve Bank has seized more than R1.4bn worth of assets belonging to him, his wife and his family trust.

The court order, signed by Western Cape judge Andre le Grange on October 6, also effectively freezes Jooste’s home in Hermanus, the Lanzerac wine farm in Stellenbosch, five vehicles, about R100m worth of art, jewellery and other assets...

