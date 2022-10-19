×

National

Christo Wiese welcomes freezing of Steinhoff kingpin Jooste’s assets

One of the biggest casualties of the retailer’s implosion is happy to see the wheels of justice start turning

19 October 2022 - 16:16 Katharine Child

Christo Wiese has welcomed the freezing of assets belonging to former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste, the alleged kingpin behind SA’s largest fraud.

“To use the cliché I am happy to see that the wheels of justice start turning and that the people [who] caused the damage and the hurt will start experiencing the consequences of the misdeeds,” said Wiese, one of the biggest casualties of fraud after putting in R59bn in Steinhoff. He took about R7bn as a settlement. ..

