Numsa mobilising for ‘mother of all strikes’ at ArcelorMittal SA

Irvin Jim says union on the ‘verge of a strike’ in the steel sector

19 April 2023 - 05:03 Luyolo Mkentane

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the country’s largest trade union, says it is mobilising for the “mother of all strikes” at ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa), Africa’s largest steelmaker.

This comes after the union, with more than 400,000 members, and Amsa reached a deadlock during pay talks on April 5...

