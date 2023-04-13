Solidarity to challenge minister’s power to set racial quotas

Solidarity says it will challenge the “unconstitutional” Employment Equity Amendment Act, which was assented into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday.

The labour union said the law granted “draconian” racial powers to the minister of labour and employment, and its legal team would serve court papers soon.

The presidency says the law seeks to advance transformation of the country’s workforce by setting employment equity targets for economic sectors and geographical regions, and requires enterprises to develop transformation plans.

It empowers the minister to set employment equity targets for economic sectors as well as regions where transformation is seen to be lagging.

Employers with more than 50 staff must to submit employment equity plans, specifying how they will achieve the targets. Employers are also then required to submit annual reports to the department.

Solidarity said it informed Ramaphosa of its views on August 23, and had obtained legal opinion that confirmed its stance and had made submissions to parliament.

“The president is therefore aware that Solidarity would go to court should he sign this Act into law. This is precisely what he has now done and we are now preparing for court,” Solidarity CEO Dirk Hermann said.