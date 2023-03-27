National / Labour

Ball in Treasury’s court after unions get nod for 7.5% pay hike deal

The unions, which had demanded an 8% wage increase, embarked on a mandate-seeking process that ended on Friday

BL Premium
27 March 2023 - 14:00 Luyolo Mkentane
UPDATED 27 March 2023 - 23:00

Public service unions representing most of the country’s more than 1.3-million public servants are about to sign a 7.5% sweetened pay hike deal, an agreement that undermines the Treasury’s budgetary commitments.

The unions, which had demanded an 8% wage increase, embarked on a mandate-seeking process that ended on Friday, after the employer had raised its offer...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.