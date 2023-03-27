Rand extends last week’s losses as the US dollar firms
Opposition politics in SA is in a sorry state
Labour lawyer backs Cosatu's stance on workers’ constitutional rights
The urgency of the security cluster response shows what a difference political will can make
Coal export prices increased by more than 100% in 2022
The long-term implications are devastating for businesses in the sector, industry body Seifsa warns
Warning that the energy challenge can slow industrialisation, minister says an all-hands-on-deck approach is needed
Tens of thousands had flooded Israel’s streets after Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that he had fired defence minister Yoav Gallant
New Proteas have no less a committed approach to winning, just a less downcast view of losing
The idea that finance is an arm of the state is back — and global banking is likely to be reshaped by it.
Public service unions representing most of the country’s more than 1.3-million public servants are about to sign a 7.5% sweetened pay hike deal, an agreement that undermines the Treasury’s budgetary commitments.
The unions, which had demanded an 8% wage increase, embarked on a mandate-seeking process that ended on Friday, after the employer had raised its offer...
Ball in Treasury’s court after unions get nod for 7.5% pay hike deal
The unions, which had demanded an 8% wage increase, embarked on a mandate-seeking process that ended on Friday
