Satawu mulls new offer by bus operators ahead of Easter weekend

The union is demanding a 9% wage increase and rejected the employers’ previous offer of 6%

03 April 2023 - 17:35 Luyolo Mkentane
UPDATED 03 April 2023 - 15:25

The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), which had threatened to embark on strike in the bus sector ahead of the busy Easter weekend, has received a revised offer from bus operators.

Satawu spokesperson Amanda Tshemese said the union, a Cosatu affiliate representing about 4,600 workers in the sector, is embarking on a mandate-seeking process on the new offer...

