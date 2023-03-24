National / Labour

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Unpacking Nehawu’s healthcare workers strike

Business Day TV spoke to Luyolo Mkentane, Politics & Labour Writer for Business Day

24 March 2023 - 18:11 Business Day TV
Nehawu members working at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Gauteng during protests. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI.
Nehawu members working at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Gauteng during protests. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI.

The nurses’ strike may be over but the implications for the fiscus and service delivery will echo for years.

The union says the reasons for the strike included the implementation of austerity measures, collapsed wage negotiations and the employer’s “aggressive attack on collective bargaining”.

Business Day TV looked further into this with Luyolo Mkentane, Politics & Labour Writer for Business Day.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Government sells out SA in nurses’ strike

By caving in to public sector unions’ demands, the government will feed the downward spiral in which wages crowd out resources for everything else. ...
Features
1 day ago

Hospitals return to regular service as Nehawu continues strike in other sectors

The strike, which began last Monday, has resulted in many health facilities being unable to provide full services to patients
National
1 week ago

Government backs down as public servants play chicken over wages

However, the PSA says it remains resolute on its mandated demand for a 10% increase
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Paying off public servants with higher wage offer ...
National
2.
Yes, Putin has been invited to SA, Pandor confirms
National
3.
Mkhwebane a no-show to parliamentary inquiry due ...
National
4.
No trust between state and business, says Remgro ...
National
5.
KZN sugarcane farmers worry as another mill ...
National

Related Articles

Government sells out SA in nurses’ strike

Features

Hospitals return to regular service as Nehawu continues strike in other sectors

National

Government backs down as public servants play chicken over wages

National / Labour

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.