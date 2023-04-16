National / Labour

Unions demand increases above inflation at cash-strapped Eskom

16 April 2023 - 18:39 Luyolo Mkentane

Beleaguered power utility Eskom, which is struggling to provide energy to power one of Africa’s largest economies, is facing stiff demands for above-inflation wage increases by labour unions.

Eskom, which has debt of more than R420bn, has been implementing load-shedding — which has slowed economic growth and led to job losses — to prevent the national grid from a total collapse. It relies on government bailouts to keep operating...

