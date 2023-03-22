National / Labour

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: What is driving SA’s labour market dynamics?

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day companies editor Kabelo Khumalo

22 March 2023 - 17:22
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Stats SA has published the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the fourth quarter of 2022. The results show a small drop in the country’s unemployment rate, with the official unemployment rate down to 32.7%. To unpack these stats and the dynamics of the labour market, Business Day TV spoke to Business Day companies editor Kabelo Khumalo.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

IMF slashes its growth forecast for SA, warns of economic stagnation

The Washington-based institution cites load-shedding and weaker commodity prices for the sharp deceleration
National
3 hours ago

Labour market is a boys’ club, Stats SA data shows

Male jobless rate lower than that of women, while rates for black African men and women are highest, says report
National
3 days ago

JOSHUA NOTT: A globalised labour market can alleviate migration fears

Migration problem is not going to be fixed by policy solely designed to restrict movement of people
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Sars blacklists customs clearing agent that ...
National
2.
EFF-led protests were bad for SA, says Business ...
National
3.
ChatGPT prompts a big review of teaching at SA’s ...
National / Education
4.
Jacob Zuma lambasts government for privatisation ...
National
5.
Mpofu questions authority of three judges in ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.