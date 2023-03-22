Currency gains on rising likelihood of higher local rates after Stats SA reports worse-than-expected inflation data for February
The EFF protest on Monday raises many disturbing questions about SA’s militarisation.
Management at Eskom’s second-worst plant are adamant they will turn the situation around in a year
DA-led coalition continues to support former MP Cilliers Brink for the position, while the ANC/EFF is said to favour the PAC’s Molwantwa Tshabadi
Country the new English-speaking door to EU, while its rules allow direct distribution, says insurer
The increase implies that the Reserve Bank may continue its cycle of interest rate hikes for longer than expected, continuing to put pressure on businesses and consumers
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Rebuilding Ukraine’s economy now expected to cost $411bn after a year of Russia's war
Heinrich Klaasen’s unbeaten 119 off 61 balls allowed the team to chase down the West Indies’ target of 261 within 30 overs
Exclusive and expensive touches include complex paint, leather and tactile wood veneer for this last-of-its kind V12-powered coupé
Stats SA has published the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the fourth quarter of 2022. The results show a small drop in the country’s unemployment rate, with the official unemployment rate down to 32.7%. To unpack these stats and the dynamics of the labour market, Business Day TV spoke to Business Day companies editor Kabelo Khumalo.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WATCH: What is driving SA’s labour market dynamics?
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day companies editor Kabelo Khumalo
