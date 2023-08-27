Medical schemes regulator urges action on alleged billing fraud at Mediclinic
Anonymous whistle-blower claims manipulation of billing codes
27 August 2023 - 17:56
The medical schemes regulator has called for a swift, thorough investigation of allegations of billing fraud an anonymous whistle-blower made against private hospital group Mediclinic.
A person identifying as a former Mediclinic employee emailed medical schemes and journalists last week, alleging billing codes were manipulated to inflate claims submitted to medical schemes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.