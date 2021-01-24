Discovery denies unfairly targeting black health practitioners
A minority abuse the medical aid system and their race is coincidental, CEO Ryan Noach says in a letter to members
24 January 2021 - 18:36
Discovery Health, SA’s largest private medical schemes administrator, has published a letter to its members in which it says there was no racial discrimination in its fraud, waste and billing abuse (FWA) processes.
The letter, signed by Discovery Health CEO Ryan Noach and the principal officer at Discovery Health Medical Scheme, Charlotte Mbewu, reads that a minority of health practitioners act dishonestly and their racial demographics are coincidental...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now