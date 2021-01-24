National / Health Discovery denies unfairly targeting black health practitioners A minority abuse the medical aid system and their race is coincidental, CEO Ryan Noach says in a letter to members BL PREMIUM

Discovery Health, SA’s largest private medical schemes administrator, has published a letter to its members in which it says there was no racial discrimination in its fraud, waste and billing abuse (FWA) processes.

The letter, signed by Discovery Health CEO Ryan Noach and the principal officer at Discovery Health Medical Scheme, Charlotte Mbewu, reads that a minority of health practitioners act dishonestly and their racial demographics are coincidental...