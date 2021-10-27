National / Health Physios’ legal bid to stop medical scheme clawbacks could ruin industry, warns expert But the SASP says the law gives too much power to schemes and administrators as they both investigate and adjudicate claims suspected to be fraudulent or erroneous B L Premium

The SA Society of Physiotherapy’s (SASP’s) bid to scrap provisions in the Medical Schemes Act that enable schemes to recover claims paid in error will have a devastating effect on the industry if it is upheld by the courts, a legal consultant to the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) warned on Wednesday.

The BHF is an industry association representing medical schemes and administrators...