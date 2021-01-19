Interim report finds health professionals suffer racism
Medical funds more likely to see fraud and waste by black practitioners, says interim report
19 January 2021 - 12:41
UPDATED 19 January 2021 - 23:12
SA’s biggest medical scheme for public servants and the two biggest medical scheme administrators are 1.4 times more likely to conclude black health-care practitioners have committed fraud, waste or abuse than their white counterparts, according to the interim findings of an investigation into racial profiling commissioned by the industry regulator.
The interim report was released on Tuesday morning, after the Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems) and the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF), an industry association for medical schemes and administrators, failed to block it at the 11th hour with an urgent court application...
