South Africa’s health care is awash with fraud, waste and abuse, with 11% of the Covid spend alone — R14.8bn of R138bn — being probed by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).
The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) estimates that the health-care sector loses R22bn-R28bn a year to to these needless costs. Experts in the sector believe that up to 15% of health-care claims include an element of fraud, waste and abuse...
Dirty tricks fuel soaring medical costs
Experts list fraud, waste, abuse — and brokers
