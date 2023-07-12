High cost of living drives consumers to leaner medical cover
Bonitas research finds packages priced below R3,000 per member per month were only options reporting strong growth in 2022
12 July 2023 - 15:17
Cash-strapped consumers grappling with rising food, fuel and mortgage costs are paring back their medical cover, opting for cheaper and leaner packages to make ends meet, according to Bonitas, SA’s third-largest medical scheme.
Bonitas had 727,041 beneficiaries in 2022, representing 8% of the approximately 9-million medical scheme market. It trails Discovery Health Medical Scheme, which covers 2.8-million lives, and the Government Employees Medical Scheme, which has about 1.9-million beneficiaries...
