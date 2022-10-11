Medical schemes industry reports healthy surplus for 2021

IMF warns that 2023 could be the worst year since 2001, apart from the 2007/2008 global financial crisis and the peaqk of the Covid-19 pandemic
The medical schemes industry reported a R820.5m surplus in 2021, as members postponed treatment when coronavirus infections surged but did not put off treatment to the same extent as the year before, according to the latest Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) annual report.
While many schemes reported a rise in claims expenditure in 2021 compared with 2020’s historic lows they were again able to defer annual contribution increases or announce unusually modest, subinflation rate increases thanks to the cash pile of almost R2bn they amassed in 2020...
