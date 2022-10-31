×

National / Health

Medical schemes use reserve funds to soften contribution rises

31 October 2022 - 05:10 Tamar Kahn
UPDATED 31 October 2022 - 10:06

Medical schemes are adopting a variety of strategies to return part of the cash pile accumulated during the coronavirus pandemic to members, cushioning financially strapped consumers with below-inflation increases in January or deferring hikes until later this year.

Contrary to initial expectations, most medical schemes experienced such a sharp decline in non-Covid claims that they more than offset the costs associated with the disease, allowing them to accumulate reserves...

