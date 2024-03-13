US treasury number two calls for SA to speed up decision-making to attract investment
13 March 2024 - 21:00
US companies in SA are keen to invest more and to hire more people, but SA needs to speed up its decision-making if it wants to attract more capital, US treasury deputy secretary Wally Adeyemo says.
Adeyemo paid SA a five-day visit this week, meeting government officials as well as business leaders, entrepreneurs and young people. More than 600 US companies have a presence in SA, employing more than 230,000 people and Adeyemo said these companies had told him they wanted an easier path to make investments in the SA economy. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.