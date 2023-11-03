Another US senator opposes renewal of SA’s Agoa benefits
Senator James Risch says SA’s position on the Ukraine and Middle East conflicts subverts US national and foreign policy interests
03 November 2023 - 14:34
Another US Senator, James Risch, has written to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the country’s trade representative Katherine Tai opposing the renewal of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) trade agreement with SA.
His request contradicts the views of Blinken, Tai and US President Joe Biden who have all endorsed the extension of Agoa, which expires in 2025, and SA’s hosting of the forum this year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.