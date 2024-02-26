Judge’s order over all-white legal team ‘inappropriate’, senior advocate says
The case involved disputes about a BBBEE scorecard decision, not equality in the legal profession
26 February 2024 - 19:43
A senior advocate said he was “shocked” at an order from Pretoria high court judge Mandlenkosi Motha to respond to his concerns that no African counsel were briefed in a matter argued before him. The order was “inappropriate and unbecoming the office of a judge”, the senior advocate said in a recent memorandum.
The racial makeup of the legal team “has got nothing whatsoever to do with the merits of the case”, the advocate wrote...
