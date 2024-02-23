Judge refuses to grant relaxed bail conditions for Anoj Singh to take job in Dubai

Former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh’s application for relaxed bail conditions to be able to take up a CEO job in Dubai has been denied.
Singh had lodged an application late in 2023 to have his bail conditions relaxed as he wants to take up the CEO job offer.
Delivering his ruling on Friday, magistrate Emmanuel Magampa said no evidence was provided by Singh that he could not secure a job in SA. He said it was difficult to accept that Singh could not secure any other job, including being a consultant.
Singh wanted to take up the CEO position for a Dubai-based company, Buy 4 Rich, which describes itself on its social media profiles as a health and wellness company and “a trailblazer of luxurious products”.
He indicated in his affidavit he was willing to submit the passports of his wife and children for security to the state should he be allowed to work in Dubai.
Magampa said: “Even if one was to accept that the UAE does extradite offenders to SA, evidence of which has not been provided, it is noteworthy that [Singh] will not be confined within the borders of the UAE.
“If [Singh] were to land in any of the countries where he cannot be extradited, what then?
“It had been argued on behalf of [Singh] that each time he wanted to travel the state had no issue with the request; that after he was given the passport and the permission to travel, he returned to the country as arranged; and that this should count in his favour. The difference lies in that those were just for a short period, which would give the person limited time to plan and put logistics to abscond in place.”
Singh is implicated in a case that features former Transnet bosses Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, former acting CFO Garry Pita and former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi as accused.
Other accused are Regiments co-directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonyha, investment banker Eric Wood, his employee Daniel Roy and alleged Gupta fixer Kuben Moodley.
Judge refuses to grant relaxed bail conditions for Anoj Singh to take job in Dubai
Magistrate Emmanuel Magampa says it is noteworthy that Singh will not be confined within the borders of the UAE
TimesLIVE
