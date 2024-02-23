National

Judge refuses to grant relaxed bail conditions for Anoj Singh to take job in Dubai

Magistrate Emmanuel Magampa says it is noteworthy that Singh will not be confined within the borders of the UAE

23 February 2024 - 11:25
by Isaac Mahlangu
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Anoj Singh. Picture: VELI NHLAPO.
Anoj Singh. Picture: VELI NHLAPO.

Former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh’s application for relaxed bail conditions to be able to take up a CEO job in Dubai has been denied.

Singh had lodged an application late in 2023 to have his bail conditions relaxed as he wants to take up the CEO job offer.

Delivering his ruling on Friday, magistrate Emmanuel Magampa said no evidence was provided by Singh that he could not secure a job in SA. He said it was difficult to accept that Singh could not secure any other job, including being a consultant.

Singh wanted to take up the CEO position for a Dubai-based company, Buy 4 Rich, which describes itself on its social media profiles as a health and wellness company and “a trailblazer of luxurious products”.

He indicated in his affidavit he was willing to submit the passports of his wife and children for security to the state should he be allowed to work in Dubai.

Magampa said: “Even if one was to accept that the UAE does extradite offenders to SA, evidence of which has not been provided, it is noteworthy that [Singh] will not be confined within the borders of the UAE.

“If [Singh] were to land in any of the countries where he cannot be extradited, what then?

“It had been argued on behalf of [Singh] that each time he wanted to travel the state had no issue with the request; that after he was given the passport and the permission to travel, he returned to the country as arranged; and that this should count in his favour. The difference lies in that those were just for a short period, which would give the person limited time to plan and put logistics to abscond in place.”

Singh is implicated in a case that features former Transnet bosses Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, former acting CFO Garry Pita and former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi as accused.

Other accused are Regiments co-directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonyha, investment banker Eric Wood, his employee Daniel Roy and alleged Gupta fixer Kuben Moodley.

TimesLIVE

Anoj Singh wants bail conditions eased so he can work in Dubai

State opposes application by former Transnet CFO, fearing he may abscond
National
1 week ago

Transnet fraud case postponed to September

The accused face charges stemming from the locomotives deal advisory tender, which was awarded to a McKinsey-led consortium in 2012
National
7 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
R3bn to be cut from SRD grant allocation
National
2.
Nehawu loses challenge to ‘unfair’ bonus
National
3.
Judges’ impeachment is ‘vindication of ...
National
4.
Friday is final day to register to vote in 2024 ...
National
5.
Unions slam mining companies’ ‘co-ordinated’ job ...
National / Labour

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.