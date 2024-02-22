Judges’ impeachment is ‘vindication of accountability’ for the judiciary
Both cases took over 15 years each to reach finality in the National Assembly due to procedural issues within the JSC and court challenges
22 February 2024 - 16:46
In a historic decision, the National Assembly voted for the impeachment of two judges — suspended judge president John Hlophe and retired judge Nkola Motata — nearly 20 years after complaints were first laid against them.
The Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution’s (Casac’s) Lawson Naidoo told Business Day that the resolution to impeach both “is a vindication of accountability of members of the judiciary, even though in these cases it has taken exceedingly long to get to the point of their removal”...
