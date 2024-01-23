Diesel diluters must be named to protect motorists, says DA
A sample found that 70 service stations around SA were found to have diluted diesel
23 January 2024 - 15:16
The DA is demanding that mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe name the petrol stations found to have diluted diesel, to protect motorists.
But the department’s director for fuel pricing, Robert Maake, said the department had obtained a legal opinion that publication of the names was not possible under the Protection of Personal Information Act...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.