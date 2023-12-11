600 fewer new taxis being financed monthly
Embattled SA Taxi is now only funding used taxis and has cut financing from more than 800 taxis a month to 200
11 December 2023 - 15:44
SA Taxi, part of financier Transaction Capital, is no longer funding the purchase of 600 new taxis a month, meaning Toyota SA Motors could be selling up to 43% fewer taxis each month.
Incoming Transaction Capital CEO Jonathan Jawno said previously it had funded the purchase of as many as 600 new taxis on average a month and could no longer do so as it moves to selling only 180 to 200 refurbished or used taxis. ..
