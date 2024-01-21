Petrol stations take on ‘unfair’ Shell
Go well, go Shell? Not for franchisees who have taken the oil giant to court over its franchise Ts&Cs
21 January 2024 - 08:56
British petroleum giant Shell has been accused of using coercion, duress, harassment, threats and unfair tactics against its franchisees operating fuel stations across South Africa.
The Shell Retailer Council (SRC), representing a number of Shell outlets, has approached the Johannesburg high court to interdict Shell Downstream South Africa from using “draconian” and unfair tactics against its members. Franchisees also want the court to order Shell to halt what they say is a breach of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.