Motorists to get some relief at the pumps

Lower oil prices and the firmer rand have contributed to the price drops

01 December 2023 - 19:02
by Motoring Reporter
Consumers can expect all fuel prices to drop at midnight on December 5. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Consumers can expect all fuel prices to drop at midnight on December 5. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Cash-strapped consumers can look forward to more relief at the pumps this December as the prices of petrol and diesel are set to fall. This follows November’s reductions. 

The Central Energy Fund (CEF) announced on Friday both grades of petrol (93 and 95 ULP) will be cut by 65c/l at midnight on December 5. The wholesale price of high sulphur 0.05% diesel will decrease by R2.35/l and low sulphur 0.005% diesel by R2.41/l. The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will be slashed by R1.71/l.

These decreases are thanks to the rand appreciating against the dollar as well as lower international oil prices brought on by increased production and fears of global recession. 

From December 6, this is what SA’s motorists will pay for their fuel of choice.

Inland:

93 unleaded — R22.80

95 unleaded — R23.25

Diesel 0.05% — R21.81 (wholesale)

Diesel 0.005% — R21.99 (wholesale)

Coast:

95 unleaded — R22.53

Diesel 0.05% — R21.09 (wholesale)

Diesel 0.005% — R21.28 (wholesale)

