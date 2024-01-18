National

Tshwane deputy mayor election halted as EFF accuses Nasiphi Moya of fraud

EFF walked out of the meeting

18 January 2024 - 16:22
Nasiphi Moya, ActionSA chief director for governance, was sworn in in the Tshwane council and endorsed by the DA-led coalition as its deputy-mayor candidate. File photo.
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle

Chaos erupted in the Tshwane council chamber on Thursday as councillors disputed the election of a deputy mayor, accusing her of breaking the law.

ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya, a former chief of staff for former mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, has been nominated by the DA-led coalition.

She also serves in the national leadership of ActionSA as its chief of governance.

The EFF alleged Moya approved a trip to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia for R165,940 and received payment from the city directly to her personal account amounting to R10,010.50 as “pocket money”.

TimesLIVE has seen the documents detailing the approval of the trip, the expenses involved and the payments made to three officials, including Moya.

The EFF alleged Moya did not travel with the delegation and has not repaid the money.

EFF caucus leader Obakeng Ramabodu said his party wanted clarity on the allegations.

“We know the candidate has contravened the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA). She approved a trip to Saudi Arabia because she had powers to do that. She paid herself pocket money. But we have information she did not go on the trip,” he said.

“We want to know if she paid back [to] the city the R10,000 pocket money — if not, she is not fit to be in this council. If she did go on the trip she must produce her passport as evidence.”

It was important for Moya to clear her name because the allegations were serious, he said.

 

Speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana refused to allow Moya to respond, saying the matter should be referred to the office of the city manager for investigation.

ActionSA rejected the EFF’s claims. Gauteng chairperson Funzi Ngobeni said the allegations were without basis.

“These issues, which they have raised now should have been raised at the time with the then-mayor, who issued the instructions for the trip to Saudi Arabia. The EFF’s move to only raise these issues after all these years smacks of political grandstanding, considering that at the time of this allegation the EFF was in a co-operative arrangement with the DA.

“It is hypocrisy for the EFF to imply wrongdoing by Moya and claim to care about the expenditure of the city’s money. Since the secondment of Moya as deputy mayor on Monday, the EFF has deliberately mischaracterised the financial implications for the city. There is a seemingly desperate attempt by the EFF to tarnish Moya’s reputation,” Ngobeni said.

Ramabodu said the council going ahead with the election in the circumstances would be “fraudulent” and his party “refuses to be part of the mess”.

The EFF then walked out of the meeting.

TimesLIVE

Tshwane metro to elect maiden deputy mayor on Thursday

Union and opposition parties say DA is buying the support of ActionSA
National
23 hours ago

JUSTICE MALALA: The problem with ‘me, me, me’ politics

If a candidate cannot bring themselves to work with others in a political party they dominate, how will they bring a nation together?
Opinion
1 month ago

DA accuses Joburg MMC of being ‘caught out in a lie’ over R2.6m party

A service delivery agreement states that the amount will have to be paid if the contract is cancelled
National
1 month ago

Malema and EFF top five fined and ordered to apologise for storming Sona

The EFF group found guilty of gross disorderly conduct and effectively banned from next year’s state of the nation address
National
1 month ago
