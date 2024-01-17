Tshwane metro to elect maiden deputy mayor on Thursday
Union and opposition parties say DA is buying the support of ActionSA
17 January 2024 - 18:12
Opposition parties and one of SA’s biggest unions have condemned the city of Tshwane’s decision to create a deputy mayoral position, saying it was motivated by patronage politics aimed at placating ActionSA which is threatening to leave the governing coalition.
ActionSA chief director of governance Nasiphi Moya was nominated for the deputy mayor position on Monday. She enjoys support from the DA-led coalition which accounts for a combined majority of 109 seats in the 214-seat council...
