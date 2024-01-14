POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Rise Mzansi to launch manifesto in Tshwane
Anti-corruption and reform-focused party to conduct mobilisation and visibility events this week
14 January 2024 - 17:22
Political start-up Rise Mzansi is this week expected to conduct mobilisation and visibility activities across the country in the build-up to its election manifesto launch in capital city Tshwane at the weekend.
Several political parties will be launching their election manifestos ahead of the much-anticipated 2024 national and provincial elections. The ANC and EFF are expected to launch manifestos in February...
