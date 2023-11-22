EFF members about to be evicted as President Cyril Ramaphosa attempts to deliver his state of the nation address at the Cape Town City Hall on February 9. Picture: DWAYNE SENIOR/BLOOMBERG
EFF leader Julius Malema and five fellow members of the EFF have been found guilty of contempt of parliament and gross disorderly conduct during the state of the nation address (Sona) on February 9.
On Wednesday, parliament’s powers and privileges committee found six EFF members — Malema, deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Vuyani Pambo and spokesperson Sinawo Tambo — guilty and sanctioned them with a month-long suspension without pay. They were ordered to apologise to South Africans, parliament and the president.
“I request the support team to submit a draft report by Wednesday to the committee for its approval, which will be tabled in the house for consideration,” said the committee chair after reading out the findings.
The month-long suspension will take effect from February 1 to 29. As Sona is due to take place on February 8, they will not be allowed to attend the event.
The committee was formed to deal with the incident where Malema and other EFF members charged on stage as President Cyril Ramaphosa began his annual speech. They were alleged to have threatened Ramaphosa and had to be forcibly removed from the event.
On Monday, the EFF members were brought before the disciplinary committee in parliament but they refused to take part after their application for a postponement to 2024 was denied.
Malema also cited the race of the initiator hired by parliament, advocate Anton Katz, as a factor for them walking out.
“I will not be persecuted by a white man,” Malema said.
However, the proceedings continued in their absence, which found the six MPs acted dishonourably and sanctioned them.
Malema and EFF top five fined and ordered to apologise for storming Sona
EFF group found guilty of gross disorderly conduct and effectively banned from next year’s state of the nation address
EFF leader Julius Malema and five fellow members of the EFF have been found guilty of contempt of parliament and gross disorderly conduct during the state of the nation address (Sona) on February 9.
On Wednesday, parliament’s powers and privileges committee found six EFF members — Malema, deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Vuyani Pambo and spokesperson Sinawo Tambo — guilty and sanctioned them with a month-long suspension without pay. They were ordered to apologise to South Africans, parliament and the president.
“I request the support team to submit a draft report by Wednesday to the committee for its approval, which will be tabled in the house for consideration,” said the committee chair after reading out the findings.
The month-long suspension will take effect from February 1 to 29. As Sona is due to take place on February 8, they will not be allowed to attend the event.
The committee was formed to deal with the incident where Malema and other EFF members charged on stage as President Cyril Ramaphosa began his annual speech. They were alleged to have threatened Ramaphosa and had to be forcibly removed from the event.
On Monday, the EFF members were brought before the disciplinary committee in parliament but they refused to take part after their application for a postponement to 2024 was denied.
Malema also cited the race of the initiator hired by parliament, advocate Anton Katz, as a factor for them walking out.
“I will not be persecuted by a white man,” Malema said.
However, the proceedings continued in their absence, which found the six MPs acted dishonourably and sanctioned them.
TimesLIVE
Malema‚ EFF MPs and lawyer walk out of parliamentary hearing
Malema faces ban from Sona 2024 if found guilty of misconduct
MPs vote to close Israeli embassy in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Malema‚ EFF MPs and lawyer walk out of parliamentary hearing
Malema faces ban from Sona 2024 if found guilty of misconduct
MPs vote to close Israeli embassy in SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.