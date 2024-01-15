Government lines up almost R4bn for ‘missing middle’ students
Blade Nzimande reveals first phase of extended student funding model and names acting chair of NSFAS
15 January 2024 - 05:00
The government has set aside almost R4bn to implement the first part of its plan to extend the national tertiary students loan scheme to include the “missing middle”, those who have traditionally not qualified for state assistance.
On Sunday higher education, science & innovation minister Blade Nzimande outlined the first phase of the state’s comprehensive student funding model, which will target students in the missing middle category...
