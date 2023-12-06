JUSTICE MALALA: The problem with ‘me, me, me’ politics
If a candidate cannot bring themselves to work with others in a political party they dominate, how will they bring a nation together?
Few FM readers will recognise the name Lovemore “Black Panther” Ndou. Born in 1971 in what is now Musina in Limpopo, Ndou survived various vicissitudes of apartheid including a severe beating by the police in the 1980s, signed up to boxing as a way out of poverty, managed to make his way to Australia to further his career, and went on to win the International Boxing Federation’s junior welterweight title in 2007, followed by the International Boxing Organisation’s welterweight title from 2009 to 2010. He has lived in Australia since the mid-1990s, and has served as a reservist in the Australian army.
Along the way he picked up several degrees and runs his own law firm in Australia. This week he announced that he is running for president of South Africa. Why? Why does he think he will be able to garner enough votes for himself and — even wilder — that he can change South Africa on his own?..
