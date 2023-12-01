DA accuses Joburg MMC of being ‘caught out in a lie’ over R2.6m party
A service delivery agreement states that the amount will have to be paid if the contract is cancelled
01 December 2023 - 12:34
UPDATED 03 December 2023 - 18:00
The DA has lashed out at Johannesburg MMC for group corporate & shared services Loyiso Masuku over allegations her department planned to use nearly R3m of the cash-strapped metro’s funds to host a year-end bash and long-service awards for employees.
The party has castigated Masuku for either being unaware of events in her portfolio or being caught out in a lie. While she claims the plan was suspended, the signed service delivery agreement states that should it be terminated, the city of Johannesburg will bear the cost of implementing its provisions...
