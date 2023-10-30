National

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation

President delivers address following the Springboks’ fourth Rugby World Cup victory

30 October 2023 - 17:39
by Staff Writer
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Monday at 8pm. 

He could announce a public holiday after the Springboks won their fourth Rugby World Cup.

Ramaphosa address also comes ahead of finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement. At the weekend he characterised the challenges facing public finances as being a function of weak collections and spiralling costs, saying he would need to “bump up” borrowing to mitigate budget cuts. 

In his weekly newsletter on Monday, Ramaphosa commended the national rugby team for winning the World Cup and raising the nation’s spirits. He said their victory confirmed the enduring power of sport to unite and build a nation.

“The Springboks go down in history for having won the Rugby World Cup more than any other nation, but this alone is not what makes this an exceptional triumph.”

The president said the symbolism of the win is as significant as the great sporting achievements witnessed. He noted that of the squad that played in the past weekend’s final, just short of half were black players, including captain Siya Kolisi.

Watch the address live at 8pm. Link to follow:

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: US trade representative Tai due in SA for Agoa forum

Finance minister Godongwana is set to deliver medium-term budget policy statement
Politics
1 day ago

Springboks make history with fourth Rugby World Cup win

Springboks hold firm under huge pressure to edge 14-man New Zealand 12-11
Sport
1 day ago

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana sticks to his fiscal guns

There is no money, says minister as he hits back at his critics
Economy
12 hours ago

Springboks' tenacity takes them over the line at Rugby World Cup

Full-hearted approach drives national side in winning a record fourth  World Cup
Sport
21 hours ago
