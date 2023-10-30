President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Monday at 8pm.
He could announce a public holiday after the Springboks won their fourth Rugby World Cup.
Ramaphosa address also comes ahead of finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement. At the weekend he characterised the challenges facing public finances as being a function of weak collections and spiralling costs, saying he would need to “bump up” borrowing to mitigate budget cuts.
In his weekly newsletter on Monday, Ramaphosa commended the national rugby team for winning the World Cup and raising the nation’s spirits. He said their victory confirmed the enduring power of sport to unite and build a nation.
“The Springboks go down in history for having won the Rugby World Cup more than any other nation, but this alone is not what makes this an exceptional triumph.”
The president said the symbolism of the win is as significant as the great sporting achievements witnessed. He noted that of the squad that played in the past weekend’s final, just short of half were black players, including captain Siya Kolisi.
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation
President delivers address following the Springboks’ fourth Rugby World Cup victory
