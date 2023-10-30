Impose a public-sector wage freeze, DA urges Enoch Godongwana
The proposal forms part of the opposition party's alternative medium-term budget policy statement
30 October 2023 - 16:13
The DA has proposed targeted cuts to government expenditure, including a three-year wage freeze for public servants not covered by the occupation-specific dispensation, which covers professionals such as teachers and nurses.
An occupation-specific dispensation refers to salary structures that are unique to each identified occupation in the public service. It is meant to attract and retain scarce skills in the civil service...
